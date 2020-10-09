Core Alternative Capital Buys 5,262 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 760.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1,075,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,656,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.