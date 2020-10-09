Core Alternative Capital Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.01. 434,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,599,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

