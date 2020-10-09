Core Alternative Capital Cuts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in AFLAC by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AFLAC by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in AFLAC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.