Core Alternative Capital Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in 3M by 51.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 92,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,271. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

