Core Alternative Capital Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 11,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $101.22. 930,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,658,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $310.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

