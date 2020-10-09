Core Alternative Capital Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

MRK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.13. The company had a trading volume of 184,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.