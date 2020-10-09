Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.10. 68,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $203.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

