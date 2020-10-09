Core Alternative Capital Decreases Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $159.85. 819,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,992,984. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.45 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.