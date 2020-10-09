Core Alternative Capital Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $19.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,502.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,528.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,415.58. The firm has a market cap of $1,008.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

