Core Alternative Capital Has $5.04 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth $23,711,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.71. 204,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,178. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.