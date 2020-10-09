Core Alternative Capital Has $5.76 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 82,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,087. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $192.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.31.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

