Core Alternative Capital Increases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 865,272 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,903,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXY. Bank of America decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,731,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

