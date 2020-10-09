Core Alternative Capital Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.45. The company had a trading volume of 564,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,258,910. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

