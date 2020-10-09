Core Alternative Capital Purchases 5,377 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intel by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,090,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 361,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,893,930. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

