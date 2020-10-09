Core Alternative Capital Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 669,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,122 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 36.0% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 23.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.52. 82,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

