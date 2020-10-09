Core Alternative Capital Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,796 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after purchasing an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 771.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,814 shares of company stock valued at $40,868,559 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

