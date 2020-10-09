Core Alternative Capital Reduces Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.08.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.04. 43,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,782. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.32. The company has a market cap of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

