Core Alternative Capital Reduces Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,831,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,409,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.47.

Shares of ANTM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,440. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

