Core Alternative Capital Sells 11,447 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,069,473. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

