Core Alternative Capital Sells 13,404 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $100.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,337. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.93, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.