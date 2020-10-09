Core Alternative Capital Sells 17,754 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton Vance worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 18.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,675. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Eaton Vance’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

