Core Alternative Capital Sells 2,469 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 29.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diageo by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 83,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.26. 8,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,831. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $171.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.