Core Alternative Capital Sells 2,956 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,118,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $834,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,885,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after buying an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.96. 201,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.94 and a 200 day moving average of $236.09. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.38.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

