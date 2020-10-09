Core Alternative Capital Sells 6,211 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. The company had a trading volume of 141,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,351. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

