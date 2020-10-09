Core Alternative Capital Sells 6,800 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Core Alternative Capital lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Altria Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,294,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,027,000 after purchasing an additional 411,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,689,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,372,000 after purchasing an additional 267,384 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.75. 424,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,979,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of -77.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.03. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

