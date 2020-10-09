Core Alternative Capital Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Core Alternative Capital cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. 140166 increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $60.20. 157,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,285,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

