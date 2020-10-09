Core Alternative Capital Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Core Alternative Capital cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. DA Davidson raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.08.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $363.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

