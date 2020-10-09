CPChain Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $875,330.62 and $120,253.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.95 or 0.00606211 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005500 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.21 or 0.04556312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

