Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,539 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $202.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.56. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $394.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

