Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0559 on Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0559 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $153,125.92 and $990.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00398122 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00019231 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012686 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007755 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00026378 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports' total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

