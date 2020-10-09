Decentraland Price Up 4% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $113.84 million and approximately $37.65 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $547.47 or 0.04948756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00056927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,195,323,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,462,528,087 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

