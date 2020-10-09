DeVault Reaches One Day Volume of $1,802.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. DeVault has a market capitalization of $140,384.96 and approximately $1,802.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001967 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000396 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002608 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 339,278,737 coins and its circulating supply is 295,436,600 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.