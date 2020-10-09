Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $89.29. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Eaton by 59.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

