Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $694,873.53 and $311.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.98 or 0.04943233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

