Electra Trading 7.4% Higher This Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Electra has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $2,896.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,577,708,470 coins and its circulating supply is 28,710,551,917 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electra is medium.com/@electrafoundation. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

