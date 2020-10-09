Ellaism (ELLA) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $55,609.45 and approximately $175.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.07 or 0.03287200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00047515 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.