Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after buying an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $70.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,868. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

