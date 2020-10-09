Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) Insider Purchases A$42,000.00 in Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($30,000.00).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Ruane purchased 1,000,000 shares of Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($9,285.71).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69.

Empire Resources Limited (ERL.AX) Company Profile

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

