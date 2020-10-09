Enigma (ENG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.55 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Enigma has a total market cap of $45.44 million and $2.55 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00605666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006026 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.74 or 0.04515540 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.