Essentia (ESS) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Essentia has a total market cap of $717,630.87 and approximately $8,936.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.98 or 0.04943233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Essentia

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

