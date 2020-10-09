Ethereum Gold Reaches Market Cap of $188,628.91 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $188,628.91 and $3,116.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00255735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00038781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00092013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.01517433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00156123 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG.

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

