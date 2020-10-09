EUNO Price Tops $0.0196 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $756,892.67 and approximately $17.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.01004560 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000624 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 40,498,841 coins and its circulating supply is 38,696,634 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

