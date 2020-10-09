Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0272 on Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Evedo has a market cap of $371,636.46 and $531,377.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Evedo token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.98 or 0.04943233 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032026 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken.

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

