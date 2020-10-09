Exane Derivatives Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $958,350,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,458,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $822,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.12.

NYSE MCD opened at $225.80 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a market capitalization of $168.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.22.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

