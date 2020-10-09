Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given New $9.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

EXTR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 140,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 588,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,972.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

