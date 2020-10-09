FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Cap of $479,975.95

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $479,975.95 and $325,539.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io and CoinMex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00256614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00038793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00092526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01518207 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00156354 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

