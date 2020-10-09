Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $366,608,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $117,951,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 63.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,216,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,616,000 after buying an additional 1,250,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 184.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,826,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 1,183,496 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,502 shares of company stock worth $14,695,175. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. 41,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

