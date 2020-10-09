FintruX Network Market Cap Achieves $533,126.76 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $533,126.76 and approximately $147.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019941 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.85 or 0.04958417 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00056957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032004 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (FTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.