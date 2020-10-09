FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.55 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $333.69 million and $2.55 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00032024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00019946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.95 or 0.04961354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

