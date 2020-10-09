GameStop (NYSE:GME) PT Raised to $6.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 51.85% from the stock’s current price.

GME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.72.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. 2,627,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,854. The firm has a market cap of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.08. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $942.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Complex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $2,225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

